OPINION | The conservation illusion: when saving the planet becomes a business model

In an era where urgency has been commodified, the planet’s distress has become one of the most powerful marketing tools of the 21st century. Forests are disappearing, oceans are heating, and wildlife is vanishing. In response, conservation organisations have risen in number and in prominence, armed with compelling campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and calls to action that flood digital feeds and donor inboxes.

But while the slogans speak of protection and regeneration, a deeper, more unsettling reality begins to emerge when one scratches beneath the surface.

What if the conservation industry has become more dependent on the appearance of crisis than the resolution of it?

What if the very business of saving the planet now relies on the problem never fully going away? What if many of these organisations are not solving the problem, but sustaining it?

What if conservation, in its current form, has become less about regeneration and more about reputation, fundraising, and performance?

This is not to deny the good that some organisations do. Many small grassroots movements are quietly restoring landscapes, protecting wildlife, and empowering communities.

But beneath the surface of the mainstream conservation industry lies a more uncomfortable truth: the problem-solution model has become the business plan.