OPINION | Thai commercial fishermen push for dedicated marine fisheries department

Thailand’s maritime industry stands at a critical crossroads. Commercial fishing groups nationwide have launched a movement urging political parties to adopt "fisheries structural reform" as a flagship policy for the upcoming election, hoping to unlock a decade of systemic stagnation.

For years, the Thai fishing industry has weathered a perfect storm. In 2015, the European Union issued a "yellow card" warning regarding illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. This forced the Thai Government at the time to expedite the 2015 Fisheries Royal Ordinance to address international concerns.

However, many fishermen argue that these measures were a "fundamental misstep." By prioritising international diplomacy over the practical realities of those at sea, the over-regulation led to the near-collapse of the industry. Countless families lost their livelihoods.

While recent parliamentary efforts in early 2023 attempted to amend some of these laws, progress was halted by political transitions and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament.