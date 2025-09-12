Norwegian seafood industry supports proposed framework for offshore aquaculture

Regarding production capacity, Seafood Norway believes it should be determined based on the area plan and assessed on factors such as biosecurity and technology, rather than by a simple announcement.

The group also stated that for the first allocation round, there should be a competitive application process rather than an auction, with clear competence requirements and the possibility of pre-qualification for potential operators.

Finally, the association called for a clear and binding progress plan for the implementation of the new framework and the start of the competition, with sufficient time between the announcement and the application deadline to ensure high-quality applications.