Norwegian scientists recommend 44 per cent cut to 2026 king crab quota

The Norwegian Institute of Marine Research (HI) has recommended that the total catch of king crab in Norwegian waters should not exceed 850 tonnes of male crab in 2026. This figure represents a 44 per cent reduction compared to the quota advice provided last year.
Ann Merete Hjelset, a stock manager at HI, stated, “This year's stock assessment shows a decline in the harvestable portion of the king crab stock.”
The management of the species in Norway follows a two-fold objective. In East Finnmark, the goal is to maintain a long-term fishery while limiting the crab's spread westward. Conversely, west of the North Cape, free fishing is permitted to minimize the population. HI recommends maintaining free fishing outside the quota-regulated area.
To protect the stock during mating and reproduction, scientists have recommended closing fishing in the quota-regulated area from March 1 to April 30. Hjelset noted that this measure would reduce the risk of handling injuries. Additionally, the institute suggests prohibiting fishing shallower than 100 metres to further reduce the number of injured crabs.
The advice follows a survey conducted in the Finnmarksfjords between September 13 and October 3, which included 111 trawl hauls. A methodology revision introducing a new modelling framework was conducted prior to the assessment.
Hjelset indicated that updated cruise indices point to a "somewhat more negative trend" in the catchable male crab population over time.