Norwegian regulator revokes approval for Arctic Ocean Farming site

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has decided to withdraw the approval for the fish farming location 40217 Fellesholmen, operated by Arctic Ocean Farming, with effect from January 1, 2026.
The regulator cited significant violations of regulations related to fish welfare, animal health, and biosecurity.
The authority noted that the offshore fish farming facility's construction and exposed location rendered it inaccessible for periods of up to three months, preventing necessary operations such as fish handling, delousing, and slaughtering.
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority stated that the company has not provided sufficient guarantees that serious deficiencies regarding operations and emergency preparedness will be rectified, adding that proposed system improvements were deemed insufficient.
Arctic Offshore Farming was granted a development permit for the site in 2018.
The authority further justified that the decision is based on the food act and the animal welfare act. It noted, however, that the company has the right to appeal the ruling.