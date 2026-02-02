Norwegian Food Safety Authority drafting new aquaculture welfare regulations

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is drafting new animal welfare regulations for the aquaculture sector, covering facilities, transport, slaughterhouses, and associated businesses. The authority stated that the project aims to consolidate and update current provisions into a single regulatory framework that is expected to apply from January 2027.

Existing rules regarding animal welfare in aquaculture are currently distributed across various individual provisions. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said it is working to compile these rules while incorporating recent scientific knowledge.

According to the authority, the regulatory work is intended to "reduce mortality and contribute to better animal welfare for aquaculture animals".

The authority added that it will collaborate with professional communities and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries between February and June to prepare the formal proposals.