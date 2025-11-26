Norwegian authorities report suspected infectious salmon anaemia at fish farms in Trondelag county

Norwegian authorities suspect the presence of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) at sea locality 10409 Kjelneset in Namsos municipality in Trøndelag county, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) has confirmed.
The site is operated by Mowi Seawater Norway. Mattilsynet has advised that everyone who travels in the area and engages in activities related to fish farming must exercise the necessary care so that the spread of any disease is avoided.
On Thursday, November 20, Mowi Seawater Norway notified Mattilsynet of suspected ISA at site 10409 Kjelneset. The suspicion is based on laboratory analysis of surveillance samples taken at the site.
The locality 10409 Kjelneset is located in a protected zone for ISA. This means, among other things, a ban on the movement of fish without special permission.
If the suspicion is confirmed at location 10409 Kjelneset, Mattilsynet will order emptying of the site and the zones around the site may be changed.
Mattilsynet said local adaptations to topography and current conditions, etc, will be used as a basis for the extent of the restricted zone.
The restricted zone must be expected to have an extent of approximately 10 to 20 kilometres from locations with ISA.