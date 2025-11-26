Norwegian authorities report suspected infectious salmon anaemia at fish farms in Trondelag county

Norwegian authorities suspect the presence of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) at sea locality 10409 Kjelneset in Namsos municipality in Trøndelag county, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) has confirmed.

The site is operated by Mowi Seawater Norway. Mattilsynet has advised that everyone who travels in the area and engages in activities related to fish farming must exercise the necessary care so that the spread of any disease is avoided.