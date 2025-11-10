Norway's salmon exports marred by allegations of damaged fish

Norway's exports of salmon to other countries in Europe have come under scrutiny following allegations that whole yet damaged fish were shipped illegally, local news outlet NRK reported recently.
An investigative documentary aired by NRK claimed that salmon with open wounds were exported to some European customers.
Export of fillets and other fish products is permitted under Norwegian law. However, export of damaged fish in unfilleted yet whole form is prohibited.
The NRK investigators have alleged that false labels of some bona fide local seafood companies had been placed on salmon that was later exported while still exhibiting open wounds.
The journalists also claimed to have witnessed some of the damaged fish being put on sale in other countries.
Seafood Norway, an association of local seafood companies, has meanwhile requested that a police investigation be launched into what it said is a form of "economic crime and abuse of trust" that could tarnish the reputation of the country's salmon industry.