Norway warns of increase in sea lice due to high sea temperatures

The situation is putting pressure on treatment capacity and on animal health personnel, who have the final say on whether lice treatments can be carried out without compromising fish welfare. The authority noted it has received reports of concern from these personnel about the escalating situation and is aware of pressure from fish farmers to implement treatments that could be detrimental to the fish.

"We expect the fish farming companies to be professional and respect the professional decisions of animal health personnel to safeguard fish welfare - even if it means financial loss," Skjelstad stated.

In response to the situation, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority will cooperate with the Coast Guard to carry out unannounced inspections at fish farms this autumn, with a focus on monitoring salmon lice treatments and following up on any serious incidents.