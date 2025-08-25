Norway warns of increase in sea lice due to high sea temperatures
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has issued a warning about a "worrying increase" in salmon lice levels following high sea temperatures along the coast this summer, a situation that it says is setting the stage for a fall with significant lice problems.
According to Bård Skjelstad, director of the authority's aquaculture supervision division, reports from the Institute of Marine Research indicate a higher infection pressure than in previous years. He confirmed the authority is receiving reports from the field about high lice levels and a "rapidly escalating" violation of permitted lice limits in some areas.
The situation is putting pressure on treatment capacity and on animal health personnel, who have the final say on whether lice treatments can be carried out without compromising fish welfare. The authority noted it has received reports of concern from these personnel about the escalating situation and is aware of pressure from fish farmers to implement treatments that could be detrimental to the fish.
"We expect the fish farming companies to be professional and respect the professional decisions of animal health personnel to safeguard fish welfare - even if it means financial loss," Skjelstad stated.
In response to the situation, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority will cooperate with the Coast Guard to carry out unannounced inspections at fish farms this autumn, with a focus on monitoring salmon lice treatments and following up on any serious incidents.