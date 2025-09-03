Norway to announce new areas for offshore aquaculture
The Norwegian Government has decided to announce areas where offshore aquaculture can be established, calling it a "new important milestone." The decision to advertise these sites follows impact assessments of three areas that were previously identified as being suitable for development.
The areas to be advertised are "Norskerenna south," "Frøya Bank North," and "Trænabanken." The "Norskerenna south" area excludes a Norwegian Armed Forces danger zone, while the "Trænabanken" area excludes an overlapping coastal zone.
Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss called the decision a "clear signal" to the industry about the government's investment in offshore aquaculture. She added that the development could be a "new industrial adventure at sea," but that it would take place in a, "controlled and step-by-step manner with regard to both the environment and other industries."
The government's decision is based on a study conducted by DNV in 2024, which assessed the three areas. This study and its consultation input were based on a 2023 recommendation from the Directorate of Fisheries, which had been investigating the sites. The directorate, in collaboration with the Institute of Marine Research, had originally mapped and identified 27 potential areas for offshore aquaculture in 2019.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries will now assess specific areas for announcement and formulate requirements and rules for the allocation of these areas.
The ministry also noted an ongoing consultation on amendments to the salmon allocation regulations to facilitate offshore aquaculture, which has a deadline of September 17.