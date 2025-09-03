Norway to announce new areas for offshore aquaculture

Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss called the decision a "clear signal" to the industry about the government's investment in offshore aquaculture. She added that the development could be a "new industrial adventure at sea," but that it would take place in a, "controlled and step-by-step manner with regard to both the environment and other industries."

The government's decision is based on a study conducted by DNV in 2024, which assessed the three areas. This study and its consultation input were based on a 2023 recommendation from the Directorate of Fisheries, which had been investigating the sites. The directorate, in collaboration with the Institute of Marine Research, had originally mapped and identified 27 potential areas for offshore aquaculture in 2019.