Norway sets stable snow crab quota for 2026

The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has set the total quota for snow crab in 2026 at 12,336 tonnes. The new quota is in line with the recommendation from the Institute of Marine Research and is only 389 tonnes lower than the quota for 2025.

Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans, Marianne Sivertsen Næss, stated, “The snow crab stock on the Norwegian shelf in the Barents Sea has had a very positive development. The total quota has almost doubled in the last five years. It is pleasing that it appears to be remaining stable, especially when we see that other important stocks are declining.”