Norway sets stable snow crab quota for 2026

The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has set the total quota for snow crab in 2026 at 12,336 tonnes. The new quota is in line with the recommendation from the Institute of Marine Research and is only 389 tonnes lower than the quota for 2025.
Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans, Marianne Sivertsen Næss, stated, “The snow crab stock on the Norwegian shelf in the Barents Sea has had a very positive development. The total quota has almost doubled in the last five years. It is pleasing that it appears to be remaining stable, especially when we see that other important stocks are declining.”
The minimum size of 95-millimetre shell width will also be continued in 2026 to ensure high-value catches, the ministry said.
The ministry has also decided to repeal the quota flexibility provision in the snow crab regulations in 2025. This means that any catches in excess of the total quota in 2025 will not be deducted from the total quota for 2026.
The Institute of Marine Research assessed that minor overfishing in 2025 will not have a negative effect on the snow crab population.
Additionally, vessels that were granted snow crab permits after January 1, 2025, may continue to fish their guaranteed quotas if they have remaining quantities, from December 1 until December 31, after the conservation period ends.