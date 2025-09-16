Norway seizes Russian fishing vessel on national security grounds

The Norwegian Government has taken ownership of the Russian fishing vessel LLV Azurit, which has been docked in Båtsfjord harbour since May 2024 and has failed to comply with an order to leave.
The state, through the Norwegian Coastal Administration, will take over the vessel with immediate effect to facilitate its removal.
The vessel was ordered to leave Båtsfjord harbour in December 2024, with the government citing that its prolonged presence posed a risk to national security interests.
After the vessel's owner failed to comply with the order, the government considered various solutions to have the vessel towed away, but these were unsuccessful.
"This vessel must be removed from Båtsfjord harbour. After considering and trying various solutions, it was now absolutely necessary to make a decision on state takeover of the vessel. The Norwegian Coastal Administration can thus implement all necessary measures to remove it," said Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans, Marianne Sivertsen Næss.
The decision for the state to take ownership is effective immediately and means the government will have full control over the vessel. The Norwegian Coastal Administration has been tasked with its removal.
The government also stated that it will take into account outstanding claims against the vessel from the Port of Båtsfjord and other businesses in its further handling of the case.