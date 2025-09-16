Norway seizes Russian fishing vessel on national security grounds

"This vessel must be removed from Båtsfjord harbour. After considering and trying various solutions, it was now absolutely necessary to make a decision on state takeover of the vessel. The Norwegian Coastal Administration can thus implement all necessary measures to remove it," said Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans, Marianne Sivertsen Næss.

The decision for the state to take ownership is effective immediately and means the government will have full control over the vessel. The Norwegian Coastal Administration has been tasked with its removal.

The government also stated that it will take into account outstanding claims against the vessel from the Port of Båtsfjord and other businesses in its further handling of the case.