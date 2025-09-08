Norway postpones electronic catch reporting for small fishing vessels
Norway’s Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans has decided to postpone the requirement for the introduction of electronic catch reporting and vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment for fishing vessels under eight metres.
The original requirement was set to apply to all brand-registered vessels from January 1, 2026. In a related move, the period of "soft enforcement" for vessels between eight and 11 metres will also be extended until further notice.
The ministry stated the decision was made after receiving feedback from fishermen in the smallest fleet groups. “Many fishermen from the smallest fleet groups have highlighted that it is difficult to estimate correct catches,” said Minister Marianne Sivertsen Næss.
“I have therefore chosen to make an adjustment to take these inputs into account. I want to wait to introduce the requirement until there are good technological solutions that make it easier to report correct catches,” she added.
The requirement for all vessel groups to gradually report catches and positions electronically is a follow-up to the work of the country's fisheries control committee.
The government noted that the reporting of position and catch data is crucial for controlling quotas, for marine scientists' stock assessments, and for documenting important fishing areas for coastal zone planning.