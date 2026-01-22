Norway opens up larger areas for offshore aquaculture

Norway's Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss has implemented changes to salmon allocation regulations to allow for larger areas to be utilised for offshore aquaculture.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries and the Oceans, these regulations are moving to an area-based approach rather than the previous method of allocating individual locations. This change, which follows rules established in 2022, was announced on January 20, 2026.

The ministry stated that offshore operations require larger areas and "infection-proof zones" from the beginning. Under the updated rules, the entity allocated an area is responsible for its development, including the preparation of an area plan and an impact assessment for the whole region.