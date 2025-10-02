Norway introduces new regulations for cod farming to prevent spawning

Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries has introduced changes to the country's aquaculture regulations for cod farming in a bid to create a more “sustainable" industry. The new rules are designed to reduce the risk of farmed cod spawning in their cages.

Effective immediately, cod farmers will now be required to regularly evaluate the degree of sexual maturation in their fish, carry out risk assessments for spawning, and have a contingency plan for culling if spawning is imminent.