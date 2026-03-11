Norway increases Atlantic bluefin tuna fishing quota for 2026

Norway's Atlantic bluefin tuna fishing quota has been set at 535 tonnes for 2026 following successful negotiations with the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas.

This allocation represents a 39 per cent increase compared to the previous year, the Ministry of Fisheries and the Oceans confirmed.

Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss stated the increase should be good news for Norwegian fishermen who now have the opportunity to fish more bluefin tuna.

The expanded limit stems from a rise in the total regional quota for the 2026-2028 management period and Norway's success in securing a higher individual share.

The total quota for bluefin tuna in the Northeast Atlantic reached 48,403 tonnes for the upcoming three-year cycle, according to the ministry. Norway holds a 0.95 per cent share of this total, equating to 461.38 tonnes, with an additional 20 per cent carry-over from previous years bringing the 2026 total to 535 tonnes.