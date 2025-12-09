Norway, EU and UK agree on 2026 North Sea fishing quotas with sharp cuts for cod

Norway has entered into a tripartite agreement with the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding quota setting and the management of shared fish stocks in the North Sea for 2026. The deal involves significant reductions for several key species, particularly cod and saithe.

The parties agreed on a total quota for cod across all areas of 14,034 tonnes, representing a decrease of 44 per cent compared to 2025. This figure includes cod west of Scotland. The specific allocation for the North Sea is 11,164 tonnes, with Norway’s share set at 1,898 tonnes.