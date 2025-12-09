Norway, EU and UK agree on 2026 North Sea fishing quotas with sharp cuts for cod

Norway has entered into a tripartite agreement with the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding quota setting and the management of shared fish stocks in the North Sea for 2026. The deal involves significant reductions for several key species, particularly cod and saithe.
The parties agreed on a total quota for cod across all areas of 14,034 tonnes, representing a decrease of 44 per cent compared to 2025. This figure includes cod west of Scotland. The specific allocation for the North Sea is 11,164 tonnes, with Norway’s share set at 1,898 tonnes.
Additionally, the parties agreed to continue and expand the closure of cod spawning grounds and to consider further protective measures, such as additional area closures and the use of more selective gear.
For North Sea herring, the total quota was set at 328,566 tonnes, a reduction of 20 per cent from the previous year. Norway’s share amounts to 91,013 tonnes.
The agreement follows a new management strategy based on an evaluation by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES).
The total quota for saithe was set at 59,662 tonnes, a 25 per cent reduction, with a Norwegian allocation of 28,108 tonnes. Haddock quotas saw a smaller decrease of 3.7 per cent, with a total allowable catch of 108,301 tonnes, of which Norway receives 21,237 tonnes.
Norwegian Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss stated, “The agreement we have now entered into means that we agree on quotas for stocks that we manage together in the North Sea and that are important to all three parties. The agreement will contribute to sustainable management.”