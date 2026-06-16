Norway and EU agree on increased shrimp quota for next fishing year

Norway and the European Union signed an agreement on June 16 establishing a shrimp quota in the North Sea and Skagerrak for the upcoming fishing year.

The total allowable catch has been set at 4,612 tonnes for the period from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, representing a 15 per cent increase compared to the active quota.

Under the bilateral agreement, the Norwegian share of the limit will be 2,888 tonnes. "I am pleased that Norway and the EU have agreed on a quota for shrimp in the Skagerrak and the North Sea. I am also pleased that we were finally able to adopt a moderate increase in the quota," said Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss.