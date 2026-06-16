Norway and EU agree on increased shrimp quota for next fishing year

Norway and the European Union signed an agreement on June 16 establishing a shrimp quota in the North Sea and Skagerrak for the upcoming fishing year.
The total allowable catch has been set at 4,612 tonnes for the period from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027, representing a 15 per cent increase compared to the active quota.
Under the bilateral agreement, the Norwegian share of the limit will be 2,888 tonnes. "I am pleased that Norway and the EU have agreed on a quota for shrimp in the Skagerrak and the North Sea. I am also pleased that we were finally able to adopt a moderate increase in the quota," said Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans Marianne Sivertsen Næss.
The decision to expand the catch limit aligns with scientific advice provided by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea. Although the shrimp population remains at a low level, the biological growth in the stock facilitated this upward adjustment.
Sivertsen Næss noted that these scientific recommendations serve as the foundation for the decision-making process.
"The situation for the shrimp industry has been challenging in recent years, and I hope for continued positive developments and that the situation will improve for both the fishermen and the industry," she added.