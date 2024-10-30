North-East Atlantic coastal states reach agreement on mackerel, blue whiting and herring TACs for 2025

For mackerel, the total allowable catch (TAC) for 2025 is set at 576,958 tonnes, decreasing 22 per cent compared to 2024’s TAC.

For Atlanto-Scandian herring, the TAC for 2025 was agreed at 401,794 tonnes, increasing three per cent compared to 2024’s TAC.

For blue whiting, the TAC for 2025 was agreed at 1,447,054 tonnes, decreasing 5.4 per cent compared to 2024’s TAC.