NOAA urged to help block cartels from profiting off illegally caught red snapper

US Senators for Louisiana John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy plus eight of their colleagues from states bordering the Gulf of Mexico have urged Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Neil Jacobs to ensure that illegally-harvested red snapper from Mexican fishing operations are not sold in American markets.

Red snapper forms a part of Louisiana’s nearly US$2 billion seafood economy, as well as the economies of other Gulf states. However, unauthorised Mexican fishing operations, often linked to cartels, have increasingly profited from the sale of red snapper illegally caught in the Gulf.

“We write to express concern regarding the continued illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing for red snapper by Mexican vessels operating in US waters in the Gulf,” the senators began their letter to Under Secretary Jacobs.