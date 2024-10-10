New eDNA laboratory to benefit Scotland’s aquaculture sector
A project is underway in Argyll to create Scotland’s first commercial laboratory for the detailed analysis of marine environmental DNA (eDNA). Underwater ecological survey company Ocean Ecology is developing the new laboratory in its existing facilities at the European Marine Science Park (EMSP) near Oban.
The company has secured a £21,642 (US$28,312) investment from development agency Highlands and islands Enterprise (HIE) towards the total project costs of £108,000 (US$141,000). This will be used to acquire the equipment for the extraction and purification of eDNA from sediment and water samples taken from the marine environment.
The analysis can be used to study biodiversity and monitor marine ecosystem changes, including water quality and the early detection of invasive species.
“The addition of eDNA services will allow us to continue to provide services to our clients during the full life cycle of an aquaculture site, from pre-development site characterisation and licensing to compliance monitoring and diagnostics,” said Dr Michael Redford, Laboratory Manager with Ocean Ecology. “Outwith the aquaculture sector, our new facility will also allow us to serve several other industries, including an expanding offshore renewable sector.”