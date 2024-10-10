New eDNA laboratory to benefit Scotland’s aquaculture sector

The company has secured a £21,642 (US$28,312) investment from development agency Highlands and islands Enterprise (HIE) towards the total project costs of £108,000 (US$141,000). This will be used to acquire the equipment for the extraction and purification of eDNA from sediment and water samples taken from the marine environment.

The analysis can be used to study biodiversity and monitor marine ecosystem changes, including water quality and the early detection of invasive species.