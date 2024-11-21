New action plan to enhance US seafood import monitoring and traceability

NOAA Fisheries assured that, while implementing the action plan, it will continue to support industry to minimise disruptions in seafood supply chains, reduce compliance challenges, identify supply chain risks, and increase confidence in the process.

"Our goals are to strengthen the U.S. domestic seafood industry by promoting fair trade practices in the global seafood supply chain while building capacity to maintain and grow the program," Dr Richard Spinrad, NOAA Administrator and Undersecretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, said. "Once implemented, the changes to our Seafood Import Monitoring Program that we are announcing will fundamentally improve our ability to prevent and deter IUU fish and fish products from entering our market and will contribute to US government efforts to address labour abuses in the seafood supply chain."