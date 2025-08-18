Man in New Zealand jailed for 18 months for poaching 1,432 sea cucumbers
A Christchurch man has been jailed for 18 months and banned from all fishing for three years for poaching a total of 1,432 sea cucumbers. Jason Murray Nix was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on August 7 on two charges under the Fisheries Act.
The charges stem from two separate incidents. In November 2023, New Zealand Police stopped Nix on other matters and a search of his vehicle found 1,022 sea cucumbers, which is more than twenty times the daily limit of 50 per person. He was caught again in December 2024 with another 410 sea cucumbers.
According to Stuart Moore, a district manager for Fisheries New Zealand, the investigation found strong electronic evidence of illegal seafood sales. He stated that the poached sea cucumbers were likely to be sold on the black market, which seriously undermines the legitimate market where the product can cost up to $80 per kilogram.
The eighteen-month sentence for the fisheries offences is part of a total sentence of 30 months' imprisonment, as Nix was also sentenced on separate police charges. As part of the sentencing, a range of equipment, including two boats and a car, were forfeited to the Crown.