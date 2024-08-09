Japan, Fiji to cooperate on fisheries development
The Ministry of Fisheries of Fiji and the Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation of Japan (OFCF Japan) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the implementation of the Fisheries Development Assistance for Pacific Island Nations Phase Seven (FDAPIN VII) project.
The FDAPIN VII Project is designed to restore and maintain fisheries-related facilities and transfer essential technical skills from Japanese experts to the Ministry of Fisheries.
The initiative aims to foster a cooperative and bilateral relationship between Japan and Fiji, contributing to the sustainable development of the latter's fisheries. The project is set to conclude on March 31, 2025.
Key components of the project include the following:
Restoration and maintenance of fisheries facilities, which is crucial for ensuring their stable and continuous operation
Japanese experts training and providing advice to enhance the technical skills of the Ministry of Fisheries' counterparts, ensuring they can effectively manage and operate the fisheries facilities
Promoting self-sustained operations of fisheries organisations, thus providing long-term benefits to the local fishing community
"The project focuses on maintaining existing facilities rather than constructing new ones," said Shirasu Toshiro, President of OFCF Japan. "This approach ensures the stable operation of fisheries facilities and enhances the technical capacity of local technicians."