IWMC World Conservation Trust calls on Latin America to support resolution on food security in whaling sector

This call comes as part of the 69th Biennial Meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC), which will be held from Monday, September 23, to Friday, September 27, in Lima, Peru.

The resolution, which calls for the recognition of whale populations as essential natural resources, underscores the importance of sustainable use, particularly in the context of global food security. It will be presented for consideration by the commission’s members during the plenary session, where several countries and organisations are expected to strongly support it, especially Latin American states with communities that depend on marine resources for their livelihoods.