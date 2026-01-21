Irish fisheries authority issues notice regarding safe access and boarding ladders on vessels

Ireland's Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has published a new fisheries information notice (FIN) for fishing vessel masters on safe access and boarding ladders.
The FIN can be accessed on the SFPA website or by clicking on this link.
Masters of fishing vessels are required to facilitate the safe embarkation and disembarkation of sea-fisheries protection officers (SFPOs), in port and at sea, for the purpose of carrying out official controls. Where access to a fishing vessel requires a climb of 1.5 metres or more, masters must provide a compliant boarding ladder.
The FIN outlines the responsibilities of vessel masters during boarding and disembarkation and sets out the technical specifications applicable to boarding ladders.
All vessel masters should review the FIN and familiarise themselves with their obligations. Masters with boarding ladders should ensure that ladders are properly maintained and comply with the material, spacing, and structural requirements outlined in the FIN.
Compliance with these requirements is vital to ensuring the safety of SFPOs, the SFPA concluded.