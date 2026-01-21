Irish fisheries authority issues notice regarding safe access and boarding ladders on vessels

Ireland's Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has published a new fisheries information notice (FIN) for fishing vessel masters on safe access and boarding ladders.

The FIN can be accessed on the SFPA website or by clicking on this link.

Masters of fishing vessels are required to facilitate the safe embarkation and disembarkation of sea-fisheries protection officers (SFPOs), in port and at sea, for the purpose of carrying out official controls. Where access to a fishing vessel requires a climb of 1.5 metres or more, masters must provide a compliant boarding ladder.