Irish fisheries authorities launch probe into large number of wild Atlantic salmon deaths

IFI staff are conducting a full environmental analysis within the catchment in an effort to investigate whether water quality issues may be contributing to mortalities.

"IFI’s environmental, operational and research teams are closely investigating possible factors causing these salmon mortalities, alongside other agencies and local organisations," said Dr Cathal Gallagher, Deputy CEO of IFI. "Salmon populations across Ireland face the threats of water pollution, illegal fishing, and climate change, so it’s essential that we do what we can to help this iconic fish species survive and thrive.”

To date, only adult salmon deaths have been recorded and no other fish species appear to be affected in the river. IFI will continue its investigation to try to establish the root cause of this large loss of returning adult salmon.