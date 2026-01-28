Irish fish farmers push for reforms in aquaculture licensing

IFA Aquaculture, the national representative body for fish and shellfish farmers in Ireland, stated that meaningful reform must deliver legislative consolidation and a modernisation of the system through 20-year licences and clear timelines for determinations. The organisation is also seeking improved access to funding despite current delays and sufficient resources for environmental assessment work.

IFA Aquaculture stated that reducing administrative burdens through an efficient and transparent system would be of benefit to regulators and stakeholders alike.

The organisation cited the BIM Business of Seafood 2024, which noted that Irish aquaculture produce has a production value of €211 million ($224 million) from a volume of 38,500 tonnes. In 2024, the gross value added to the Irish economy was estimated at €73 million.

IFA Aquaculture stated it is focused on optimising existing licensed space and allowing conditions to adapt to efficient production systems to increase these figures.