Ireland's Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority publishes annual classification list of shellfish production areas

The SFPA said that, during this year’s 2024 annual review of classifications, 21 production areas received "upgrades" to their classifications, and nine production areas received "downgrades."

Live shellfish can only be harvested from production areas that meet strict classification requirements for human consumption, as set out under European and Irish Food laws. The SFPA, in collaboration with the shellfish industry, conducts regular shellfish sampling in all production areas, monitoring the levels of bacterial contamination of shellfish to determine the risk and classification status. Each production area is designated a rating that determines the conditions, if any, that need to be observed before shellfish can be sold for human consumption.