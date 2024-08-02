Ireland's Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority publishes annual classification list of shellfish production areas
The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has published the annual classification list for commercial shellfish (bivalve mollusc) production areas across Ireland, assessing 136 classifications in 58 production areas against strict safety requirements for human consumption.
The SFPA said that, during this year’s 2024 annual review of classifications, 21 production areas received "upgrades" to their classifications, and nine production areas received "downgrades."
Live shellfish can only be harvested from production areas that meet strict classification requirements for human consumption, as set out under European and Irish Food laws. The SFPA, in collaboration with the shellfish industry, conducts regular shellfish sampling in all production areas, monitoring the levels of bacterial contamination of shellfish to determine the risk and classification status. Each production area is designated a rating that determines the conditions, if any, that need to be observed before shellfish can be sold for human consumption.
According the Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland produced an estimated 26,000 tonnes of shellfish in 2023 of the following species: mussels (both rope and bottom culture), oysters, clams, cockles, and scallops – from classified production areas annually, and an additional 5,800 tonnes of scallops are landed from offshore sites.
The Irish aquaculture farmed shellfish sector is worth an estimated €68 million (US$73 million) annually (down four per cent on last year’s figures). Over 85 per cent of shellfish produced in Ireland is exported, principally to European and Asian markets, and Ireland is the second largest producer of oysters in Europe after France.
Paschal Hayes, Executive Chairperson of the SFPA, said that Ireland’s shellfish monitoring programme was important for both consumers and commercial producers.
Shellfish production is an important industry in many coastal communities around Ireland and it is essential that the highest standards of food safety are maintained at all times. The SFPA works in collaboration with industry and other state agencies to ensure that production areas are of the highest possible standard and meet rigorous assessment criteria to ensure that the safety and quality of the shellfish placed on the market is not compromised in any manner.