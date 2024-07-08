IMO assists Indonesia in accession to Cape Town fishing vessel safety agreement

Indonesia is being supported by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO on the steps needed to accede to the key fishing vessel safety treaty: the 2012 Cape Town Agreement (CTA). A national consultation visit was recently held in Bali, at the request of the country's government, to provide expert legal and technical assistance to support the state's accession process and ensure effective compliance and implementation.

Indonesia is the world's largest archipelagic state, with over 17,500 islands, and with 40 per cent of its population relying on fisheries for their livelihood. The IMO said this highlights the importance of the Cape Town Agreement – which will set minimum standards for fishing vessel safety – for protecting fishing vessel personnel in the country's fishing fleet, and onboard foreign fishing vessels where their nationals may be employed or calling at their ports.