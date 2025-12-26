Iceland proposes new legal framework for aquaculture

The Icelandic Ministry of Industry and Trade has presented a draft bill designed to consolidate the legal framework for aquaculture. The proposed legislation seeks to combine regulations for sea-based, land-based, and offshore farming into a single comprehensive act.
According to the ministry, the draft aims to mitigate environmental impacts while supporting sustainable value creation within the sector.
Key changes for sea cage farming include increased incentives for using closed-containment systems and infertile salmon, alongside the implementation of infection control zones.
Regulatory oversight will be simplified by merging operating licences from the Food and Veterinary Authority and the Environment and Energy Agency.
The bill also proposes increased regulatory powers for electronic monitoring and more stringent responses to escapees and sea lice infestations, including the introduction of an environmental fee.
Specific sections of the bill address the distinct requirements of land-based aquaculture, focusing on animal welfare and infection control. For offshore operations, the legislation provides a preliminary framework for licensing and research in areas outside existing fjord systems.
A new provision for "fjord grazing" is also included, covering experiments where fish are raised in deep, closed cages and fed on natural zooplankton.
Additionally, the ministry said the bill outlines a production fee system that is currently under development to ensure it reflects company performance without compromising industry competitiveness.