Herring quota increase for 2026 agreed by European coastal states

European coastal states have agreed on the total quota for Norwegian spring-spawning (NVG) herring for 2026, setting it at 533,914 tonnes.
This represents a 33 per cent increase from the total quota in 2025 and is in line with the advice from the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES). The agreement was reached during coastal state negotiations held in London on October 20 and 21.
Norway's Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans, Marianne Sivertsen Næss, stated, "It is positive that the coastal states have agreed on a total quota for next year, and through bilateral agreements we have managed to reduce the actual fishing pressure on the stock."
The minister also added that Norway will continue to work towards a comprehensive distribution agreement that includes all coastal states and active fishing parties for NVG herring.
The parties also agreed to continue working on updating the zonal distribution report for the stock and evaluating the long-term management strategy.
The coastal states involved in the agreement are the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Norway, Russia, and the UK.