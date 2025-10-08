Head of Shetland Fishermen's Association slams latest report by non-profit Oceana

Lawson said it is difficult for fishermen, "to be lectured from afar by anonymously funded foundations," that have not contributed to ensuring the sustainability of fish stocks.

"ICES advice – such as that recently released for cod and mackerel – often relies too heavily on assumption and is undermined by scientific uncertainty," said Lawson.

"Single source advice, which ICES itself often admits is less that convincing, should not be relied on completely to give an accurate account of fish populations – which are also majorly impacted by factors such as global warming, natural predation, and marine developments such as offshore wind farms."