Greece flags Turkey's "unlawful fishing" in Mediterranean, asks EU to intervene

Greece on Friday asked the European Union to step in and stop what it said was unlawful fishing and violation of maritime law by Turkish fishermen in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

NATO allies and neighbours Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades over where their continental shelves end and over maritime jurisdiction in the Aegean Sea, including fishing.

Shipping Minister Vasilis Kikilias brought up the issue in a meeting with the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Costas Kadis, on Friday in Athens.