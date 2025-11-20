Global Tuna Alliance urges markets and Pacific nations to back science-based plan for South Pacific albacore

The Global Tuna Alliance (GTA) has called on the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) to adopt a management procedure for South Pacific albacore at its annual meeting in December, warning that further delay could put both livelihoods and market trust at risk.

With Pacific Island nations now bringing forward a joint science-based proposal, the GTA – backed by major global retailers and suppliers – said that the WCPFC, "has a clear opportunity to demonstrate leadership and deliver the stability this fishery has long needed."