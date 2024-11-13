Global salmon production set to surge by 40 per cent within 10 years

This recovery will be driven by enhancements in fish health, strategic investments, and a substantial rise in land-based production. However, without these key factors, the industry’s growth may not fully materialise.

Kontali's long-term analysis indicates that the industry's turnaround will depend on continued innovation to address regulatory constraints and health challenges. Europe is expected to lead this growth, with production increasing by approximately 25 per cent, while the Americas will experience more modest gains at around 11 per cent.