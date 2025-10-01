Four Mexican nationals detained for illegal fishing off Texas coast

The US Coast Guard interdicted and detained four Mexican fishermen allegedly engaged in illegal fishing and seized approximately 450 pounds (200 kg) of fish in federal waters off southern Texas on September 22.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew, in coordination with Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, detected and interdicted a total of four Mexican fishermen allegedly engaged in illegal fishing north of the maritime boundary line in the Gulf of America.
After interdicting the lancha, the coast guard crew detained the Mexican fishermen, brought them to Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, and transferred them to US Homeland Security Investigations personnel for processing.
Coast guard personnel also seized approximately 450 pounds of red snapper, along with fishing gear and equipment found on board the vessel.
The coast guard said the illegal harvest and trade of red snapper and other fish species is often a revenue stream for criminal organisations.
Apart from their use for illegal seafood harvesting in US waters, lanchas may also be used to move illicit drugs and aliens into the United States.