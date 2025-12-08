Four Indonesian nationals convicted of illegal fishing offences in Australian waters

Four Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters at Darwin Local Court on November 25, 2025, the Australian Border Force (ABF) and the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) said via a joint statement earlier this month.
The matter arose from an incident on November 13, 2025, where Australian authorities identified, intercepted and apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally near Cape Wessel.
ABF officers seized 100 kg of salt, navigation devices, and a quantity of fishing equipment. The crew were detained and transported to Darwin for further investigation by AFMA.
The vessel was seized and destroyed in accordance with Australian law.
Four fishers pleaded guilty to offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991 (Cth).
The master of the vessel was released on an AU$800 (US$530) recognisance order to be of good behaviour for a period of 15 months.
The remaining three crew members were released on AU$500 (US$330) recognisance orders to be of good behaviour for a period of 12 months.
All fishers will be removed from Australia by ABF and returned to Indonesia.
There have been 95 Indonesian fishers prosecuted in Darwin Local Court since July 1, 2025.