Four detained for illegal sea cucumber haul off Mannar Island, Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended four individuals along with a haul of 437 sea cucumbers during a search operation conducted in the waters off South Bar, Mannar Island, on the morning (local time) of Wednesday, March 4.

The navy said the search operation also led to the seizure of a dinghy used for the illegal act.

The operation was carried out by personnel from North Central Naval Command. During the search operation, naval personnel intercepted the suspicious dinghy and discovered that the occupants were engaging in illegal night diving to harvest sea cucumbers.