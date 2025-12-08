Fishers warn latest testing guidelines could put Australia's prawn industry at risk

The Australian Prawn Farmers Association (APFA) and the Australian Council of Prawn Fisheries (ACPF) have warned that proposed Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry guidelines would dangerously weaken Australia’s biosecurity by slashing border testing for imported raw prawns.

The APFA and the ACPF said that, under the changes, exporting countries such as India, Thailand and Vietnam — where white spot disease (WSD) is present — could have their own pre-export testing systems recognised as “equivalent”, triggering a shift away from Australia’s current 100 per cent on-arrival testing.