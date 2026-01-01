Fisheries advisory councils call for comprehensive reform of EU landing obligation

The North Western Waters Advisory Council (NWWAC) and the North Sea Advisory Council (NSAC) issued joint advice on December 18, 2025, regarding the evaluation of the European Commission landing obligation.
The councils advocate for a comprehensive reform of the policy within the upcoming Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) evaluation, shifting toward an adaptive management system.
The recommendations emphasise the avoidance and minimisation of unwanted catches through close cooperation with the fishing sector.
The councils highlight that the current landing obligation faces significant operational and regulatory barriers, particularly in complex mixed fisheries where 100 per cent selectivity is not yet technically feasible.
Strategic priorities include the consistent use of quota flexibilities, a review of exemption conditions, and the continuation of quota-exchange pools to prevent premature fishery closures.
The advisory councils also call for the better integration of economic and social considerations, recognising the increased workload and costs faced by fishers.
The report stresses the need for a holistic, participatory approach rather than a system based solely on enforcement.
It recommends providing adequate financial support for innovation, including selective gear, improved catch handling, and operational measures that support the "energy transition" and "decarbonisation" of the fleet.
Regarding the control regulation, the councils suggest that the European Commission should define "high risk of non-compliance" in collaboration with member states and the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA).
This aims to ensure harmonised implementation and maintain a level playing field across the European Union.
The councils advocate for expanding funding opportunities through programmes such as the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF).
They also recommend that information from successful pilot projects be compiled into a publicly searchable platform to improve access to bycatch-reduction strategies.