Europeche welcomes Lithuanian Long Distance Fisheries Association as new member

"We are excited to collaborate with fellow European fishing organisations within Europêche to promote sustainable fishing rules and ensure the long-term viability of our industry," said Aivaras Labanauskas, Director of the Lithuanian Long Distance Fisheries Association. "The membership in Europêche will not only enhance our association's ability to advocate for the interests of Lithuanian fishers but also contribute to the broader goals of sustainable development and environmental stewardship across Europe's fishing sectors."

"The Lithuanian Long Distance Fisheries Association represents a dynamic and vital segment of Lithuania's fishing industry," added Daniel Voces, Managing Director of Europêche. "We are delighted to welcome them to Europêche’s family. The new Baltic association brings a wealth of experience and expertise, particularly in long-distance fisheries, which will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for the interests of the European fishing industry at both the EU and international levels."