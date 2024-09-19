Europeche welcomes European Commission’s proposal against unsustainable fishing by non-EU countries

The commission's legislative action, which seeks to amend Regulation (EU) 1026/2012, marks a significant step forward in safeguarding shared fish stocks and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our oceans and EU companies.

The proposed amendment clarifies the conditions under which non-EU countries may be identified as allowing unsustainable fishing practices on shared fish stocks. Under this revision, the EU will have the authority to impose restrictive measures on offending countries, including the possibility of import bans, in a fair and non-discriminatory manner.