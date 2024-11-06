Europeche welcomes Estonian Long Distance Fisheries Association as new member
Europêche has confirmed the addition of the Estonian Long Distance Fisheries Association (ELDFA) to its membership. The new member was unanimously welcomed by Europêche’s General Assembly, marking a significant step forward in amplifying the collective voice of Europe’s fishers.
As one of Estonia’s largest fisheries organizations, ELDFA represents a diverse range of fishing interests and companies. Its primary operations span multiple fisheries, focusing on species such as northern shrimp, Atlantic cod, and Greenland halibut.
The association’s main fishing grounds lie in international waters governed by the North Atlantic Fisheries Organisation (NAFO) and the Northeast Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC), including areas in the Barents Sea and near Greenland. The association is dedicated to advancing sustainable fishing practices through innovation, enhancing safety at sea, improving traceability, and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
"We are excited to work alongside our European counterparts to promote sustainable fishing and secure the resilience of our industry," said Mati Sarevet, Director of ELDFA. "Europêche membership strengthens our ability to advocate for Estonian fishers and supports sustainable development across Europe.
"In the face of common challenges, cooperation is essential to protect EU fishing rights and ensure fair, balanced resource management in the international waters of the North-East Atlantic."