Europeche welcomes Estonian Long Distance Fisheries Association as new member

As one of Estonia’s largest fisheries organizations, ELDFA represents a diverse range of fishing interests and companies. Its primary operations span multiple fisheries, focusing on species such as northern shrimp, Atlantic cod, and Greenland halibut.

The association’s main fishing grounds lie in international waters governed by the North Atlantic Fisheries Organisation (NAFO) and the Northeast Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC), including areas in the Barents Sea and near Greenland. The association is dedicated to advancing sustainable fishing practices through innovation, enhancing safety at sea, improving traceability, and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.