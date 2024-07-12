Europeche welcomes Danish Fishers Producer Organisation as new member

Europêche, has confirmed the inclusion of the Danish Fishers Producer Organisation (DFPO) as its newest member. Currently representing over 550 fishing vessels, DFPO significantly contributes to Danish coastal and local communities, supporting 16,000 jobs and generating €1.8 billion (US$2 billion) in economic activity.

During its General Assembly held in Brussels on Thursday, July 11, Europêche members endorsed and welcomed DFPO as a new member. DFPO, known for its dedication to fishing practices, innovation and the welfare of fishers, represents a significant portion of the Danish fishing industry. DFPO advocates for a diverse range of fishers, including inshore, industrial, bottom net, Norway lobster and mussel fishers, encompassing both small and large vessels.