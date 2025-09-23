Europeche warns against influx of Thai tuna following US tariff increase

Starting on Monday, September 29, the European Commission will kick off a new round of negotiations on the draft free trade agreement (FTA) between the European Union and Thailand.

According to the European Commission, tuna production is one of Thailand’s priorities on the FTA negotiations with the EU. The United States’ decision to increase tariffs for Thailand will likely increase this interest for the European market.

Europêche, the representative body for the fishing industry in Europe, calls for the exclusion of tuna products from this agreement.