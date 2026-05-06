Europeche: Tuna fisheries' long-term sustainability in Indian Ocean depends on compliance by all fleets

The 30th session of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) will take place in Malé, Maldives, from May 11 to 15, 2026.

Yellowfin and skipjack tuna stocks are currently in a healthy state, bigeye is showing signs of recovery, all stocks being under catch limits and/or management procedures. These positive results reflect significant efforts and sacrifices, especially from the European tropical tuna purse seine fleet, which should be taken into account on the coming yellowfin tuna allocation scheme.

The current quota-based management system provides a comprehensive framework to ensure sustainability, opening the way to remove additional capacity-related restrictions, particularly for purse seine fisheries whose catches are almost exclusively limited to the three tropical tuna species already under management.