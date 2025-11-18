Europeche stresses fresh approach needed to shared fisheries management in Northeast Atlantic

At the annual meeting of the NEAFC in London from November 11 to 14, the EU, the UK, Norway, Faroe Islands, Greenland and the Russian Federation gathered to discuss management measures for various stocks, including setting the 2026 total allowable catch (TAC) for mackerel, blue whiting and Atlanto-Scandian herring.

However, rather than delivering on much-needed stability and sustainability, parties became stuck in their respective trenches. This means still no TACs for mackerel and blue whiting, no tighter rules against transshipment and no certainty about submission of Russian catch data (which is crucial for the provision of robust scientific advice).

The inability of NEAFC as a body to promote good cooperation and sound, unbiased decision-making contrasts heavily with recent performance of other regional fisheries management organisations such as NAFO (North Atlantic), SPRFMO (South Pacific), and IOTC (Indian Ocean).

Sadly, it is also a continuation of failed and contentious bilateral, trilateral and multilateral consultations in the Northeast Atlantic, lacking cohesion. This situation calls for urgent evaluation and independent intervention.