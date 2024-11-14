Europeche, partners issue urgent call to protect Mediterranean coastal fishing communities

The resolution stresses the progress in sustainable stock management, with overexploitation rates in the Mediterranean falling to their lowest level in a decade. However, the social partners stress that, despite these improvements in sustainability, socio-economic indicators in the region reveal a concerning downturn, with decreasing number of companies, vessels and jobs.

The social partners call for a balanced approach that considers not only environmental goals but also the sustainability of local communities, jobs and the overall role played by fisheries in the society.