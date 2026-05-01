Europeche calls for targeted revision of Common Fisheries Policy following European Commission evaluation

Europêche has expressed disappointment following the European Commission’s evaluation of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), which confirms what the sector has been warning about for years: the CFP has not delivered on its socio-economic sustainability objectives despite a fleet compliant with high environmental standards.

After two years of reflection and consultation, the sector expected concrete solutions. Instead, the evaluation largely restated well-known challenges, providing an incomplete diagnosis of a sector under mounting pressure rather than a clear path to reverse its rapid decline.

If anything, the report points toward further fleet reduction as the primary remedy.