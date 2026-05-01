Europeche calls for targeted revision of Common Fisheries Policy following European Commission evaluation

Europêche has expressed disappointment following the European Commission’s evaluation of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), which confirms what the sector has been warning about for years: the CFP has not delivered on its socio-economic sustainability objectives despite a fleet compliant with high environmental standards.
After two years of reflection and consultation, the sector expected concrete solutions. Instead, the evaluation largely restated well-known challenges, providing an incomplete diagnosis of a sector under mounting pressure rather than a clear path to reverse its rapid decline.
If anything, the report points toward further fleet reduction as the primary remedy.
While the evaluation acknowledged significant reductions in fishing pressure across EU seas, it also highlighted slow fish stock recovery, declining economic performance, and persistent structural challenges for the EU fleet.
However, Europêche is concerned that the analysis placed predominant emphasis on external drivers—such as climate change, geopolitical developments and market volatility— while giving limited or no consideration to how policy design, regulatory choices and negotiation outcomes with non-EU countries have also directly influenced current results.
For example, the landing obligation has created choke species situations, early fishery closures, and increased costs, without delivering the expected improvements in selectivity, despite fishers’ investments in new technologies. This reinforced long-standing concerns from the sector that some CFP rules are unrealistic, unworkable and insufficiently adapted to the realities of mixed fisheries.
In addition, spatial closures and environmental regulations have significantly reduced access to fishing grounds and displaced fishing activity, increasing operational costs without the expected increases in fish populations.
The evaluation has confirmed a worrying trend: the EU fishing fleet continues to shrink, with declining employment, an ageing workforce and fleet, and increasing geopolitical pressures. This trend has accelerated over the past two years, reaching a critical point.
"This evaluation confirms our concerns but stops short of addressing the root causes," said Javier Garat, President of Europeche. "After years of analysis, the sector expected solutions—what we see instead is a description of a fleet that is steadily losing ground, both within the EU and globally, increasingly replaced by foreign fleets and imports. As a result, Europe is losing fisheries strategic influence and autonomy.
"What is missing is a genuine reflection by the European Commission on its own policy and performance and whether the decisions taken have delivered the expected results. Also, since the last CFP reform fishers have faced an increasingly complex and burdensome regulatory framework, often built on mistrust, which now requires urgent simplification’, he concluded."
European fishers have delivered strong environmental progress under one of the world’s most stringent frameworks. Today, over 60 Atlantic stocks are fished at maximum sustainable yield, compared to just 5 in 2009. According to FAO, 75.8 per cent of assessed stocks in the Northeast Atlantic are biologically sustainable, rising to 86.6 per cent when weighted by landings.
Yet, this progress is not translating into higher yields or production. Market indicators further confirm the structural weakening of EU seafood autonomy. The latest European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products report showed EU landings at historically low levels, with further deterioration expected.
Europêche has called on the European Commission, member states and the European Parliament to move beyond diagnosis and take immediate corrective action through a targeted revision of the CFP, focusing on: rebalancing the three pillars of sustainability—environmental, economic and social; revising ineffective policies, including the landing obligation, to ensure they are practical and workable; updating fleet management rules and advancing a realistic energy transition for the sector; reducing regulatory burden and complexity, which currently undermine competitiveness and investment; ensuring a level playing field with international competitors and imports; and restoring fleet viability and generational renewal.
A targeted, "omnibus-style" revision is urgently needed to address inconsistencies extending beyond the CFP basic regulation—including multiannual plans, the control regulation, the current fisheries fund, and the deep-sea access framework—to correct mistakes, simplify, reduce bureaucracy and provide immediate relief to the sector.
The CFP evaluation should mark a turning point. Europêche is therefore calling on policymakers to acknowledge that the current trajectory is unsustainable and to take decisive, corrective action without delay.